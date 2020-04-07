SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Pets can definitely lower our stress levels!

Today’s calming image of two lounging big dogs comes from Zenith owner Lyn Robinson, and was taken in her greenhouse.

According to the National Institutes of Health, pets definitely can help lower our stress levels:

“Nothing compares to the joy of coming home to a loyal companion. The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help children with their emotional and social skills.

“Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood.

“Animals can serve as a source of comfort and support. Therapy dogs are especially good at this. They’re sometimes brought into hospitals or nursing homes to help reduce patients’ stress and anxiety.”

So if you’re feeling stressed, why not give it a try…take a look at the total relaxation of these puppers…or spend a little time with your own if you have ’em. While we can’t promise it will solve all you’re worries, it sure can’t hurt!

