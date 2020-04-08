From the King County Sheriff’s Office:

You’ve seen the ridiculous prices – $59.99 for a surgical mask, outrageous sums for toilet paper!

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants YOU to “See it, Snap it, Send it” to report price gouging related to COVID-19.

Ferguson says anyone who encounters forms of price gouging can snap a photo or take a screenshot of it, and include the image while filing a complaint on the AG website here:

https://fortress.wa.gov/atg/formhandler/ago/ComplaintForm.aspx

Images are useful tools for investigators. If possible, information like brand, size of product, and what the store had previously been charging prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – is also helpful.

Over 400 complaints related to price gouging have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Office since early March.