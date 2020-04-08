The WA Food Fund is raising money to provide food and supplies for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, including the elderly, people who struggle with health issues or have lost their jobs, and children who normally rely on school for meals.

“Our neighbors are going hungry during this crisis and we can help.

“We need to act now to ensure that everyone in Washington has enough to eat. Every dollar donated helps provide meals for a child or family in need.”

For more info, or to donate, visit:

