SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Heavenly Hellebores resplendent in tone-on-tone green:

Today’s image features a lovely green Hellebore, also known as “Lenten Rose” due to the fact that they often begin blooming right around the beginning of the liturgical season of Lent. Certainly an appropriate subject in this, a Holy Week which will stand out as one of the more unusual on record. The blooms communicate an almost bashful appearance as they demurely nod downward. To capitalize on this natural growth pattern, many gardeners plan them on hillsides or in higher terraces so that they can be enjoyed from below.

Hellebores come in a variety of shades including pinks, yellows, variegated white/pink up to deep burgundy shades. They often bloom from March to May and afterward offer evergreen leaves through summer. They are low maintenance perennials, who return each year to chase the winter blues.

You can learn more about the wide variety of Hellebores on Zenith Holland Nursery’s own blog;

https://www.zenithholland.com/blog/heavenly-hellebores

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/