The Quarterdeck – Des Moines new favorite lil’ coffee/wine/bar down at the Marina with an amazing view – will be holding a “Do Good Friday” this Friday, April 10, from 9 a.m. – Dusk, and will be generously donating ALL PROFITS to the Des Moines Food Bank!

So come on down and safely enjoy coffee, beer & cider growler fills, bottled wine, cans of beer, snacks and paninis, all while helping your neighbors in need during this crazy COVID-19 outbreak.

They have adjusted their format to accommodate everything they can to do take-out, and are practicing social distancing.

Website: Quarterdeckdm.com

Instagram: @quarterdeckdm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/quarterdeckdm/

Email: [email protected]

Location: 22307 Dock Ave S, Unit #1, Des Moines, WA, 98198-6913 (map below)