SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Sunset over Vashon/Maury Islands highlights Puget Sound vista from Zenith:

Today’s image captures a view from the Zenith neighborhood of Des Moines. Once a town all its own, Zenith, WA was founded in 1906, named Zenith most likely because it sits on a hilltop. The neighborhood was once a place for the summer homes for well-to-do Seattleites after World War I. And before all that, it was the Duwamish and Muckleshoot people who traversed the hills to the beaches below harvesting shellfish and fishing the Puget Sound’s abundant waters.

In the left lower corner of the shot twinkle the lights of the Zenith Holland Nursery sign, which is almost as old as Zenith itself, proudly carrying a founding date of 1907, just one year later than the Zenith, WA founding. Now dubbed “Des Moines’ oldest business” Zenith Holland Nursery outlasted the town of Zenith which was annexed into Des Moines in 1980. That’s also the year that current owner Lyn Robinson went out on a limb and purchased the business thinking it to have great potential and an terrific history.

Still going strong after all these years, Zenith Holland Nursery and the Zenith neighborhood tells a wonderful rich story that we can all be part of.

Interested in more back-story? Enjoy this profile we found from KUOW.org with a surprise cameo appearance from Lyn herself: https://www.kuow.org/stories/what-happened-to-the-town-of-zenith-wa

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/