All Des Moines residents are encouraged to join a national campaign to light up the night with blue lights to show our appreciation for our healthcare workers.

“Let’s expand it here in Des Moines to thank all of our other heroes, the first-responders, the food bank, our grocery workers, and everyone working to keep our safety net together,” the Des Moines Legacy Foundation said.

Many are already participating in the nightly shout-outs at 8 p.m., and are being asked to please add this to your tributes: Grab your blue holiday lights and turn them on nightly.

“Join us in this salute to let your appreciation shine throughout the dark hours!”