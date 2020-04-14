The City of Des Moines recently notified all local businesses that file quarterly tax returns that – because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak – it has extended the due date for City Business and Occupation Tax by three months.

The City will also be waiving any late fees during this time for businesses that take advantage of this extension.

This is one of the many actions the City has taken recently to support its residents and businesses during this time of crisis.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of this community and it is vital that we support them at this time,” Mayor Matt Pina said. “As a City it is important that we do everything within our power to assist our community and ensure that every single business is supported and appreciated.”

Additional extensions may be considered depending on the length of the current pandemic.

The City is continuing to examine all options within the City’s legal authority to assist residents and businesses during these uncertain times.

Daily COVID-19 updates can be found on the City’s website at www.desmoineswa.gov.