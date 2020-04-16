SPONSORED :

QUARANTINED WEEKEND EVENTS PLANNER

APRIL 16-19, 2020

POPULAR BOOKS/AUDIOBOOKS

LINCOLN IN THE BARDO

A celebrity-filled cast came together for this audiobook to perform this historical novel about Abraham Lincoln and his relationship with his son.

HEADS WILL ROLL

Popular comedian, Kate McKinnon performs in this audiobook with a Game of Thrones undertone meshed with comedic fantasy, in this 10-episode series.

SHERLOCK HOLMES

The classic Sherlock Holmes series comes alive as popular voiceover Stephen Fry reads all four novels and five collections of short stories featuring the greatest detective.

TEXAS OUTLAW

When a song is written about him, Rory escapes newfound fame when he’s sent to the remote West Texas town of Rio Lobo. Read along as he uncovers the small town’s secrets.

THE KINGDOM OF BACK

This young adult fantasy follows musical prodigy and the dangerous lengths she’ll go to make history remember her.

HAVENFALL

Follow the story of a safe haven between four realms and a girl sworn to protect it at any cost.

Join your local library’s online service and gain access to thousands of titles for free!

POPULAR ON NETFLIX/HULU

TIGER KING

This documentary exposes the owning and exploitation of endangered animals and just how prevalent it is in America. The film (currently the #1 most-watched Netflix program in the U.S.) follows animal rights activist Carol Baskin, and animal breeder and exploiter Joe Exotic. Don’t miss a new episode this week!

ANNE WITH AN E

Follow this strong-willed orphan transforming the lives of those she encounters, set in 1890.

BLOODLINE

Set in the Florida Keys, Bloodline centers on a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns.

THE MOST DANGEROUS ANIMAL OF ALL

A man’s quest for the parents who deserted him leads him to believe his father is the Zodiac Killer.

DEVS

A young computer engineer looks into the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company in San Francisco, suspecting they are the cause of the disappearance of her boyfriend.

GAMES/ACTIVITIES

HOUSE PARTY

This app is designed for those who want to hang out with their friends online, like facetime and group-friendly.

JACKBOX

Enjoy this party game with your friends, as you play remotely using your phone as a controller and your computer as a screen.

HOMECOURT

Miss playing basketball? HomeCourt AI is a virtual basketball app that has workouts and counts your shooting record.

NIKE RUNNING CLUB

The ultimate running app offers training for those looking to become better runners.

CHILDREN’S PLAYTIME

DOLLY PARTON READING

Dolly Parton offers online bedtime story readings every week, with books drawn from her popular imagination library.

LIVESTREAM ZOO

The Cincinnati Zoo offers a live stream video series featuring Fiona the hippo. Explore.org offers livestreaming on their website featuring elephants, bald eagles, lions, monkeys, and more! TheSmithsonian Zoo, Houston Zoo, San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium also offer live streaming as well.

A DISNEYLAND ADVENTURE

You can watch footage of Disneyland rides online, spreading joy and making your home the happiest place on earth.. Or close to it. Use an empty laundry basket in front of the TV, for your little one to climb aboard and enjoy a ride on their favorite Disney adventure without lines.

DIY HAND SANITIZER

You may have noticed hand sanitizer is hard to find on the shelves. Make your own at home as a fun family activity! You’ll need 99% isopropyl alcohol, 3% hydrogen peroxide, and 98% glycerin along with distilled water. Follow the steps here.

THINGS TO DO:

Billboard offers live a live stream of virtual concerts.



Calling all seamstresses! Contact your local Jo-Ann fabric store for a mask-making kit! They’ll give you pieces of fabric and you can create masks, drop them back off at Jo-Ann’s and they’ll take them to the local hospital for our heroic medical teams.



Stream the digital concert hall website free of charge and enjoy the celebration of Beethoven’s 250 th birthday.



Connect on Nextdoor to see what’s going on in your community and check-in with your neighbors. Make sure to practice safe social distancing with neighbors but be sure to check-in with your elderly neighbors. A quick phone call to boost their morale or an offer to walk their dog will go a long way.



