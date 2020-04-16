SPONSORED :

Today’s images bring deep pink/purple to the garden – the dazzling African Daisy – which is a tender or half-hardy perennial which can bloom from May to September. It is most often grown as an annual. There are many colors and varieties of African Daisy, most like the sun as the name might suggest, but surprisingly, some don’t really like hot, dry weather and can successfully be grown in areas with partial sun.

According to The Spruce, African daisies need about an inch of water per week and, ” During periods of drought or intense heat, the plants will slow down and go dormant. Keep the plants well-watered and deadheaded and they will resume blooming when the weather cools.”

African Daisies are suitable for both containers, and in the garden, sure to bring color and interest while in bloom. You can learn more about growing African Daisies on The Spruce Blog:

https://www.thespruce.com/growing-and-caring-for-african-daisies-1402912

