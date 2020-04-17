The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) is now accepting applications from non-profit and fiscally sponsored arts groups and organizations that are facing financial hardship due to economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, distributed to state and regional arts agencies by the National Endowment for the Arts. ArtsWA will manage and oversee the grant process for the state.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis between April 17 and May 31. Grants of up to $5,000 can be used for general operating support. No matching funds are required, however recipients must have a DUNS number to receive funds. See information on how to obtain a DUNS number.

Decisions and notifications will be made within ten business days of receipt of the application.

For grant guidelines and to apply, visit: