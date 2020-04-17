SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Thumbergia is a pretty pink climber for vertical interest:

Thumbergia, the Black-Eyed-Susan vine, can be found in a variety of colors with a very common combination of dark-brown/black center and yellow or orange petals. Our pictured image brings more delicate tones to the garden, with a lovely pink petal halo around a deep center.

With a trailing growth, Thumbergia can be used in hanging baskets or supported upright on trellises or stakes. One source states that it will quickly fill a narrow vertical space with color twisting up a lattice. Others say that they will spill over walls or rockeries.

Thumbergia is not considered reliably perennial except in hardiness zones 9-11.

According to the USDA hardiness zone interactive zip code map, we are just shy of the zone rating, rating an 8b.

See it here:

https://planthardiness.ars. usda.gov/PHZMWeb/Default.aspx

But, experts suggest growing Thumbergia in containers that can be moved to warm protection over the winter to keep them as a perennial.

They prefer full sun, and will need proper feeding to ensure continued blooms throughout the summer. A light feeding every 4-6 weeks is recommended to keep the colors flowing.

Thumbergia would be a fine choice to embellish a Romanesque pergola, perhaps surrounding classic garden statuary as seen bellow, from Zenith Holland Nursery’s own stock.

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/