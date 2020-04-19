SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Wood Violets bring delicate charm to naturalized gardens:

Violets are blue…and sometimes yellow, and white, but today’s image highlights the traditional blue wood violet. With a low growing pattern, the wood violet is great planted in mass especially in shady areas. The wood violet is the state flower of Wisconsin, schoolchildren elected it so in 1909 because it called to mind Wisconsin’s scenic vistas. Although Wood Violets do well in shade, they can also tolerate sunnier spots as well, which of course lends them to many more garden uses.

As the name suggests, the wood violet has a simple “wild flower” look and enjoys the additional benefit of self-seeding to return and also multiply on a perennial basis. Thus, wood violets are a great choice for a naturalized landscape. With our regular rains, wood violets typically do not require additional watering, making them an easy care choice as a ground cover or understory planting.

You can learn more about caring for them here:

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/bulbs/violet/wild-violets-care.htm

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/