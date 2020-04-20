SPONSORED :

Today we consider the brilliant coral petals of a Coral Lewisia, a plant that can add not only visual interest to your garden or patio, but is also an interesting conversation starter. “Why’s that?” – you may ask. To begin, we can look at the lovely colors of the native Pacific Nothwesterner; a stimulating display of tone-on-tone coral is found in the variegated blooms of this perennial flowering plant, which attract both bees and butterflies. The deep orange streaks form a starburst radiating from the center of the flower, enhancing the more delicate halo of pale coral petals. Few could argue that it fails to lend visual interest wherever you choose to place it in your landscaping scheme.

But along with a feast for the eyes, this plant has an interesting history. A hint to the backstory is in the name Coral Lewisia, named after Merriweather Lewis, he of the legendary duo, Lewis and Clark. Lewis is credited with discovering a specimen of Lewisia in 1806 while on the famous expedition. The history of this plant extends much further back, however, as it was known as “bitterroot” by native Americans who ate the root (boiling reduces the bitterness)and used it as a remedy for sore throats. It is also known to spur-on lactation. It is not a surprising coincidence that the general location of Lewis’ discovery became known as the Bitterroot Mountains.

As you would expect of a native plant, Lewisia require little care in our area, aside from choosing a well drained spot to plant them. They are often used in rockeries, but can also be placed in pots, as long as they are protected from prolonged wet weather, which can lead to root rot.

Lewisia are found in a variety of colors, but the coral strain are undeniably eye-catching. Visitors to you garden may easily to note their warm tone vibrance, at which point you can dazzle them further with your knowledge of their storied past!

You can learn more about caring for Lewisia here:

