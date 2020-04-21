By Jack Mayne

The King County Council is being asked to support emergency financing for the tourism industry in the south county after the current emergency travel bans are lifted.

The request came from the Katherine Kertzman, the president and chief executive officer of the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA). The emergency financing would support the recovery of Southside Seattle tourism now frozen by the bans on movement and in crowds, Kertzman said.

“This proposal would provide the RTA critical resources as we seek to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kertzman.

Tourism is important

She said that the Council’s support is important and that because of that support, “we successfully added over 60 additional signatures, indicating that we have built strong support in our community.” Kertzman said.

“We have also shown that our partners and community members clearly understand the importance of the travel and tourism industry as it relates to the economy of South King County. “

She said that as the County Council considered added tourism options that will provide more relief for travel and tourism, the Regional Tourism Authority will “continue to work around the clock to “ensure that everyone in our business community, and the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority in particular, have access to much-needed relief as soon as possible.”

“After all, it is our collective work that brings the customers who fill restaurants, hotels, event venues and attractions in our communities, which will be critical to driving economic development and job creation when our county is ready to look ahead toward recovery.

Kertzman told Councilmembers to “be sure to visit our COVID-19 Partner Resources website page for more information on state and county specific data and resources.”