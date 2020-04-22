From our sister site ILoveKent.net:

CALL TO ARTISTS and CRAFTSPEOPLE

Historic Kent Summer Art Series

3rd Thursdays June – September

June 18, July 16, August 20, September 17

5 – 8 p.m.

The Kent Downtown Partnership aspires to promote a welcoming environment for creative visual arts and artists to advance artistic excellence, innovation, and creativity for the benefit of South King and Pierce counties. Through art, we strive to support and connect regional artists to their surrounding communities.

The Kent Downtown Partnerships is seeking artists to participate in the 2020 Summer Art Series. This is a free community event, open to all ages. Summer Art Series runs from 5-8 p.m. on the 3rd Thursday of the month, June-September.

Our goal is to engage people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds creating an environment where the arts flourish and enrich the community’s quality of life and creative experience.

We are looking for talented artists with a variety of price-points, mediums and focuses. Fine artists and those who make handmade goods are welcome to apply. Artists in actions! We are looking for art production, demonstrations and art making onsite is also desired. Artists will be provided with a space to represent and sell their work at one or more of these monthly events. Some artists will be paired with a local business, others given space in common areas in Downtown Kent; all artists must provide their own table and/or fixtures. Outdoor spaces will be available; weather dependent. Artists are required to be completely set-up in their space by 5pm on event nights and remain until the event closes at 8PM. Dates can be found in the application. Artists are responsible for handling their own sales, whether cash or card. Priority will be given to those who apply early and artist products which closely fit the vision.



To apply please visit our website at www.downtownkentwa.com. Applications will be juried by our Art Committee; artists will be notified by May 30, 2020.

For more information of questions, please contact Erica Carew at (253) 813-6976 or [email protected].