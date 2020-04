A downed utility pole is blocking the roadway at Marine View Drive South & South 230th Street in Des Moines (map below) on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020.

The closure is from Kent-Des Moines Road on the north to South 240th Street on the south.

The City estimates the duration of the closure at 12 hours, until sometime Wednesday evening.

For more information, contact Andrew Merges at 206-617-1916, or Khai Le at 206-321-6343.