SPONSORED :

Longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Agents love supporting our local businesses!

Broker Jen Ng and her family recently stopped by Empire Coffee, located at 19865 1st Ave S., #301 in the Normandy Park Towne Center:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a real estate brokerage franchise network designed for today’s real estate market. From first time home buyers to high-end residential markets to middle market communities to commercial real estate, our franchisees are down to earth, nimble and local experts. When our name goes on a real estate sign, it means something. It’s a promise of integrity, professionalism, innovation and the highest standard of work. Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most respected in the world—especially when it comes to real estate. And we don’t take that lightly. These values are reflected in our Burien office – with every agent and every interaction.

Visit our homepage:

https://burien.bhhsnw.com



