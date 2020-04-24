SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Cosmically cool Night Sky Petunias are versatile eye catchers:

Around here we get to enjoy petunias from spring to fall and usually only as an annual, though they are actually a perennial when nurtured in the right climate. Alas, our Pacific Northwest conditions will not bring them back each year, which the optimistic garden can embrace as an opportunity to enjoy the wide range of colors, patterns and size of these garden ornaments each year. Today’s feature brings the dazzle of a starry sky to hanging baskets, planters and flower beds of all sorts. “Night Sky” is aptly named with a a background of deep purple/blue splashed with “constellations” of glowing white, resembling stars in the heavens. They are a welcome sprinkle of visual interest when placed among their less showy solid color siblings.

Petunias are very easy to grow, requiring only weekly waterings. To maximize their beauty and bloom, a monthly feeding and removal of spent blooms will keep them chugging along through the summer delivering colorful delight in your ornamental displays. Proper care will bring a reward of abundant cascading color to enjoy from May to October.

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/