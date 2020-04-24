SPONSORED :

Todays image packs a full 6 different plants into the space of about 6 inches. Highly textural Sedums are great for creating artful displays in even very small pots. Crammed together in containers of all sorts, they don’t seem to mind the togetherness and will happily occupy a vessel right up to the edge. This gives us a hint at their other name “stone crop” suggesting that you will find them growing in between stoney spots, defying the odds and eeking out nourishment where there is scant soil. According to our research they actually do better without much feeding, preferring a lean diet of just a bit of compost.

Sedums can be either creeping or tall, with the former lending themselves as ground covers, wall or roof gardens or crevice plantings for rock walls. The tall growers can reach heights of 3 feet depending on the variety and produce excellent cut flowers. Most sedums prefer full to partial shade with a few woodland sedums needing a more dappled light pattern to avoid leaf burn.

We can’t help but think of prehistoric times as we gaze at these succulent beauties whose striking leaf patterns could suggest the spikes of a stegosaurus back or the crest of a triceratops. What do you see in their complex leaf patterns?

You can learn more about the joys of sedums here:

https://www.plantdelights.com/blogs/articles/sedum-varieties-stonecrop-autumn

