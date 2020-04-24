On Friday, April 24, 2020, King County released a new guide of financial resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic:

King County has compiled a brand new resource guide to help all of us get through this crisis. This comprehensive guide includes:

How to apply for unemployment Housing resources Information on utilities and internet Cash assistance Food assistance Childcare resources Resources for undocumented communities Small business loans and disaster assistance In-language resources



You can click this link to download the guide in English. Downloads are also available in ten other languages:

Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya, Vietnamese

If you or your business needs help due to the impacts of COVID-19, the State’s coronavirus web site (coronavirus.wa.gov) is a good place to start. You can also use the links below for resources that may help meet your needs.

FOR BUSINESSES

Learn if your business is considered essential and can continue to operate following the Governor’s March 23 Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. The Washington Department of Commerce has created a list of crisis planning tools and resources where you can get information about emergency grants, disaster loans, (including from the Federal Small Business Association) and other small business support. The Washington State Department of Revenue has information about tax filing deadlines, extensions, and relief. Greater Seattle Partners, City of Seattle, and the Chamber have launched a survey for businesses, freelancers, and gig workers to learn about needs and help target future support.



FOR INDIVUALS

Cash assistance from the federal government’s stimulus package, of up to $1,200 per person depending on income, will be sent to households in early April.



Unemployment. If you have lost your job due to COVID-19, you can file for unemployment benefits. Childcare. If you work an essential job (healthcare, first responder, etc.), there are options for free childcare: For Seattle residents, the Mayor has announced a plan to serve more than 700 children of essential workers For residents or workers in Seattle’s University District, University Temple Children’s School is providing immediate childcare If you are an essential worker who lives or works in King County outside the City of Seattle and you are interested in accessing the free emergency child care slots, please call the Child Care Aware of Washington Family Center at 1-800-446-1114 and complete an intake with Family Center staff. After intake, a resources specialist will work to match you with an eligible child care provider that meets your family needs. The County and its partners are working quickly, and hope to have child care available by mid-April.Please note, verification of employment and/or home address will be required to complete intake. To expedite the intake process, please send the required verification documents to [email protected] .



