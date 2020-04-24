On Friday, April 24, 2020, King County released a new guide of financial resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic:
Financial Help:
How to get financial help
if you are affected by COVID-19
NEW GUIDE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES, AND SMALL BUSINESS
King County has compiled a brand new resource guide to help all of us get through this crisis. This comprehensive guide includes:
- How to apply for unemployment
- Housing resources
- Information on utilities and internet
- Cash assistance
- Food assistance
- Childcare resources
- Resources for undocumented communities
- Small business loans and disaster assistance
- In-language resources
You can click this link to download the guide in English. Downloads are also available in ten other languages:
Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya, Vietnamese
If you or your business needs help due to the impacts of COVID-19, the State’s coronavirus web site (coronavirus.wa.gov) is a good place to start. You can also use the links below for resources that may help meet your needs.
FOR BUSINESSES
- Learn if your business is considered essential and can continue to operate following the Governor’s March 23 Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
- The Washington Department of Commerce has created a list of crisis planning tools and resources where you can get information about emergency grants, disaster loans, (including from the Federal Small Business Association) and other small business support.
- The Washington State Department of Revenue has information about tax filing deadlines, extensions, and relief.
- Greater Seattle Partners, City of Seattle, and the Chamber have launched a survey for businesses, freelancers, and gig workers to learn about needs and help target future support.
FOR INDIVUALS
- Emergency assistance. If you need emergency help with food, housing, or other services, contact King County Crisis Connections (call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 877-211-9274).
- Mortgage & Rent. If you don’t have enough money to pay your rent or mortgage, contact your lender or landlord immediately. Help includes:
- Washington Homeownership Hotline (877-894-HOME)
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suggestions
- Rental assistance & counseling (800-569-4287)
- List of Housing Counseling Agencies
- For renters, the Governor issued a statewide moratorium on evictions of residential tenants for non-payment of rent until April 17
- Student Loans. If you need help with your student loans, you may be able to temporarily suspend your payments by applying for a deferment or forbearance from the US Department of Education.
- Utility bills. If you need help paying your utility bills, contact your service provider immediately.
- Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities, Puget Sound Energy, and most city-run utilities in King County will not shut off service during the emergency. Most utilities also offer assistance programs for people in need.
- The Utilities and Transportation Commission offers energy assistance programs.
- The federal government offers assistance programs to help with telephone and heating bills.
- Comcast is offering free WiFi hot spots, unlimited data, and no disconnects or late fees.
- Health Insurance. The Washington State Insurance Commissioner has information about health insurance, as well as how to get insurance through the Washington State Exchange if you need it.
- Food assistance. If you need help with food, every school district in the state is providing to-go lunches for children (check here for the location nearest you), and there is additional help at many local food banks.
- Cash assistance from the federal government’s stimulus package, of up to $1,200 per person depending on income, will be sent to households in early April.
- Unemployment. If you have lost your job due to COVID-19, you can file for unemployment benefits.
- Childcare. If you work an essential job (healthcare, first responder, etc.), there are options for free childcare:
- For Seattle residents, the Mayor has announced a plan to serve more than 700 children of essential workers
- For residents or workers in Seattle’s University District, University Temple Children’s School is providing immediate childcare
- If you are an essential worker who lives or works in King County outside the City of Seattle and you are interested in accessing the free emergency child care slots, please call the Child Care Aware of Washington Family Center at 1-800-446-1114 and complete an intake with Family Center staff. After intake, a resources specialist will work to match you with an eligible child care provider that meets your family needs. The County and its partners are working quickly, and hope to have child care available by mid-April.Please note, verification of employment and/or home address will be required to complete intake. To expedite the intake process, please send the required verification documents to [email protected].
FOR NONPROFITS & COMMUNITY-BASED ORGANIZATIONS
- Nonprofit assistance. The National Council of Nonprofits has information on federal support for nonprofit organizations affected by the pandemic.
- Outreach and engagement. King County’s Office of Equity and Social Justice is providing grants to organizations that serve communities at the highest risk of immediate and long-term impacts, with an emphasis on communities located near isolation, quarantine, and recovery sites.
- Arts and Culture. 4Culture’s Cultural Relief Fund will help arts and culture organizations with the closures and cancellations caused by the coronavirus emergency.
- Direct service. The Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund provides resources to community-based organizations serving people in need during the emergency.
- Seattle’s Historic South Downtown. Historic South Downtown is awarding grant funds to non-profit organizations that serve the residents and businesses of Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District.
Recent Comments