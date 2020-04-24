On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Des Moines City Staff, Police Chief Ken Thomas, Commander Mike Graddon, Emergency Preparedness Manager Shannon Kirchberg, Harbormaster Scott Wilkins, along with other police personnel volunteered at the Des Moines Area Food Bank, helping unload a shipment of goods for the coming week.

The City of Des Moines provides financial support to the Des Moines Area Food Bank; however the Food Bank is an independently operated 501(c)(3).

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

The Des Moines Area Food Bank is currently seeking volunteers.