SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Organic and Non-GMO Seed Packets bring Art to Home Gardening:

Our image today brings a mosaic of watercolors adorning packets of Organic and Non-GMO seeds ready to fill your garden with blooms and produce in just a few months. But even before then, the packets alone deliver a feast for the eyes. Each depicting the seed contents, the packets are decorated with original watercolor renderings of the future plants, vegetables or fruits you can look forward to enjoying.

We love beautiful images and were intrigued to learn more about a seed company taking so much care and attention to detail to present what could be an ordinary product so artfully! The company is Botantical Interests, founded in 1995. It’s a mom and pop operation founded by a Colorado couple Curtis and Judy. Uninspired by what they could find on the marketplace, the duo were led to provide home gardeners with MORE beautiful, MORE informative and MORE unique seed packets than were currently available. Now celebrating their 25th anniversary, Botanical Interests now offer notecards and prints of the original artworks for enjoyment as decorative arts. Of course, you could simply frame your seed packets as well!

While the packaging is stellar, the product inside is also notable. With no Genetically Modified Organisms, and organically produced varieties, those wishing to pursue a purists garden, will find a plethora of choices from Botanical Interests including Heirloom varieties of proven high quality growers.

Here’s more info

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/