From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

Over the weekend, King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested a 16-year old male as a suspect in connection for Friday’s homicide in SeaTac.

He was booked into the Youth Service Center.

As The SeaTac Blog previously reportedreported, a 22-year old man was found dead in a vehicle in the 20000 block of International Blvd S. in SeaTac (map below) on Friday, April 24, 2020 from gunshots.