“The show must go on” – the annual recognition event for student athletes in Highline Public Schools will get creative and go virtual on May 27, 2020, but the need for scholarship money is very real.

Highline Athletics and the Highline Schools Foundation are requesting the public’s help to make it across the finish line by May 8.

What is the heart of the annual Scholar-Athlete, Coach and Community Contributor event on May 27?

Presenting $500 scholarships to celebrate 16 student athletes.

The event also recognizes 9 coaches and 5 community members for supporting students.

Highline’s Director of Athletics Phil Willenbrock said:

“We need your help and funding more than ever due to the economic situation of the coronavirus response.”

“Donations are well below normal levels so far. Any amount you can give is welcome, from $5 to $500. All money donated will go to 16 deserving student athletes at Highline Public Schools.”