Seven Highline Public Schools – including high schools, one middle school and two elementary schools – were spotlighted in state and national news this month.

The Washington State Board of Education recognized CHOICE Academy, Raisbeck Aviation High School, Pacific Middle School, and Midway and McMicken Heights elementary schools for improving student outcomes.

U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of 2020 Best High Schools, which included all four of Highline Public Schools’ comprehensive high schools, in addition to two of its choice high schools. U.S. News lists Raisbeck Aviation High School in the No. 3 spot statewide.

“In the midst of all the challenges we are facing right now, it is wonderful to have some good news,” Superintendent Susan Enfield said. “I could not be prouder of our Highline students, staff and families who worked so hard to earn this distinction.”

U.S. News & World Report:

Mount Rainier High School (#70) and Highline High School (#109) also qualified for special recognition. More Highline high schools made the rankings list for the first time, including Big Picture, Evergreen and Tyee high schools. In Washington, 310 high schools were ranked out of almost 700 that were reviewed.

Mount Rainier High School (#70) and Highline High School (#109) also qualified for special recognition. More Highline high schools made the rankings list for the first time, including Big Picture, Evergreen and Tyee high schools. In Washington, 310 high schools were ranked out of almost 700 that were reviewed.

U.S. News focused on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. Data is from the 2017-18 school year.

Washington State Board of Education:

The State Board of Education re-imagined school recognition to honor schools that have received support and are thriving, and to highlight positive school systems changes happening all over the state. The Washington School Recognition Program is based on state-level and local information for 2018-19. Schools are recognized for:

Closing Gaps: These schools are closing opportunity gaps for specific student groups, (e.g. Hispanic students) and making systems changes to improve outcomes for all students; Growth: Schools recognized for growth show progress one year to the next; or Achievement: Schools recognized for high achievement show high performance in many measures. Measures include English language arts (ELA) and math state test scores and graduation rates.



School Recognition:

CHOICE Academy — Achievement for ELA, graduation, and 9th grade on track) Raisbeck Aviation High School — Achievement for ELA, Math, Graduation, 9th Grade On-Track, and Dual Credit Pacific Middle School — Closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school Midway Elementary School — Closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school McMicken Heights Elementary School — Growth for students who qualify for the free and reduced price lunch program



