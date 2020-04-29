SPONSORED :

Today’s image conjures cheerful warm thoughts of approaching summer. The bright blooms of this Tango red zonal geranium certainly live up to their romantic name; that fabled hyper-passionate dance of Argentine origins. In fact, Zonal geraniums would be very comfortable in Argentina, since they are tropical perennials. But here in the Pacific Northwest we typically enjoy them as annuals, which may occasionally over-winter if it is mild. Dedicated gardeners will find that Zonal Geraniums may also be brought indoors for the winter, thus extending their life over more than one season.

Zonal geraniums are really pelargonium, (true geraniums are perennials called cranesbill geraniums) and hail from South Africa, explaining their preference for sun and a little dry out before watering. While they will bloom more abundantly when you allow the soil to dry out one or two days before watering, be careful not to take the practice too far which could lead to plant decline. As mentioned they prefer sun, but can be successful in partial shade, though perhaps not as vibrant blooming.

These industrious growers are terrific in pots and have been hybridized to offer a variety of colors and sizes. Most will spread out in pots or beds during their long blooming period of mid-spring to first frost. They will appreciate a light feeding every 2-4 weeks and with attentive dead-heading of the entire spent flower stalk, they will reward your efforts by blooming repeatedly throughout the season.

Whether you call them pelargonium or hail them by their alias geranium, their beauty and ease of growing is undeniable in any color you choose.

You can learn more about pelargoniums/geraniums here:

https://www.thespruce.com/grow ing-and-caring-for-annual-gera nium-plants-1402908

