A Daily Double of Clematis:

We love Clematis. Available in so many colors and bloom patterns, this climbing woody vine can dress up even the humblest of fences, poles or sides of buildings. Today’s featured image shows a version which can add a foil of lightness for other more colorful blooms to stay-out, but often Clematis will be the standout with variegated petals in pinks, lavenders or salmon tones. There are many to choose from and care can vary by variety, however there are some constants for Clematis care. For example, most will bloom between spring and fall and will do best with an annual pruning.

Other common characteristics might lead you to believe that Clematis are a little temperamental, but do not be mislead. Case in point: Clematis want sun on their faces for at least 6 hours a day, BUT they also want cool feet. This can be achieved by planting a perennial ground cover over their roots or simply provide about 2 inches of mulch over their roots. We have also see clever arrangements of ceramic tiles arranged over the roots to reflect excess sunlight keeping the roots cooler and happy. Further on the subject of soil a rich well draining soil is essential for best results.

Clematis can also be grown in containers, but regardless they must be supported either with poles or trellis or other structure to maintain growth. Here are a few ideas for creative clematis placement.

