Petals of sultry red against a backdrop of deep green fill the frame of today’s image featuring a “Prism Dark Rose” begonia. These begonia tuberhybrida are tuberous begonias bred to bring vibrant color and healthy growth. Some varieties of tuberous begonias can have an upright growth but most are grown as hanging plants showing off multi-stemmed drooping blooms.

Begonias can be grown outdoors in partial sun or light shade, they enjoy sandy soil with a little peat moss and compost. You can also enjoy them as an indoor plant where they will benefit from bright indirect sunlight such as you may find near an east facing window. If you are growing them outdoors you will enjoy their blooming for several months in the summer. Allow them to die back through fall, by ceasing feeding in late summer. You may then enjoy them more than one season by carefully digging up their tubers after the first frost and then storing in a cool dry place. Wrapping them in dry peat moss can help preserve the tubers.

With it’s vibrant color and bursting blooms, the Prism Dark Rose Begonia, is an eye-catching addition to containers, window boxes, beds or wherever you wish to place a focal point.

