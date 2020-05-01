SPONSORED :

The Quarterdeck is now offering

‘Quarantine Morale Enhancement Kit v2.0’!

Pssst…did you miss the Quartedeck’s first Quarantine Morale Enhancement Kit? Well v2.0 has just been announced and you will not want to miss out again. They’ve consulted with Steven, their wine expert, to create a limited number of this mixed case selection of interesting wines for you to enjoy at home at an amazing value price of $175.00.

You can travel the world of wine locales without ever leaving your home!

Des Moines Marina’s gem of a coffee and wine bar, The Quarterdeck, like so many of our local businesses, have been affected by the pandemic. Leaning in to the disruption, they have pivoted to offering take-out orders and carry away wine/beer bottle sales and growler fills. Loyal Quarterdeckers have stepped-up with consistent visits and support for the fledgling business, and have asked for more opportunities to support this locally owned and operated small business.

With that in mind, the very first Quarantine Morale Enhancement Kit was introduced on April 1, 2020. The kit was curated by carefully sorting through old and new favorites and buying them in quantity to get the lowest price possible. v1.0 was so successful, they decided to offer v2.0 and you are lucky enough to be reading about it here!

The selection includes a full spectrum of styles from sparkling white Blanquette de Limoux to deep red Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, with the assorted Rosé, Cote Du Rhône and Bordeaux in between.

For the wine enthusiast, or neophyte, this selection offers a tour of discovery with selections from Italy, France and more.

Wise buyers will move quickly to secure their Q.M.E.K v2.0 by calling (206) 212-4660 or via email to [email protected].

You can learn more about the full selection of wines in the Q.M.E.K v2.0 here:

They have adjusted their format to accommodate everything they can to do take-out, and are practicing social distancing.

