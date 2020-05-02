SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – Occold Shield Fancy Leaf Geraniums offer an interesting backstory:

There’s no denying that today’s image presents a collage of interesting tones to tickle your retinas. The variegated leaves of “fancy leaf Occold Shield geraniums” offer a splendid play of colors from light green to deep rust that provide stimulating visuals even when their colorful blooms are not yet fully emerged.

The shield patterned variegated leaves place them into the category of Zonal Geraniums, which as you may recall from our last ‘Daily Dose’ are actually pelargoniums. The particular hybrid “Occold shield” is named after the village of Occold in Suffolk, England, where it was developed by none other than the Vicar of the parish of Occold, the Rev. Stanley Stringer. Like other men of the cloth who have been drawn to the pursuit of hybridization – think Gregor Mendel and the foundations of genetics laid out in his extensive pea plant experiments, or the Parson Jack Russell of Terrier breeding fame – Rev. Stringer was fascinated with the propagation of pelargoniums and is credited with developing at least 80 distinct pelargonium cultivars in the greenhouse of The Vicarage at Occold.

The Occold Shield is arguably one of his most successful fancy leafed pelargoniums and is one of eight different pelargonium which carry the village’s name including Occold Lagoon, Occold Orange Tip, Occold Profusion, Occold Ruby, Occold Shield, Occold Surprise, Occold Tangerine and Occold Volcano.

Today’s glimpse of natural beauty prompted an interesting dive into the backstory of a surprising number of Geranium cultivars and the Anglican priest who made such a major contribution to the field. A fascinating piece on the humble village star including photos of Canon Stringer can be found here:

http://occold.onesuffolk.net/people/rev-stanley-stringer-pelargoniums/

But whether you choose Occold shield for its history or simply because it is beautiful you’re sure to be pleased with this garden favorite.

