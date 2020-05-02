Saltwater State Park – located at 25205 8th Place S. in Des Moines – will re-open for day use only on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The park has been closed since March 25, 2020, as per Gov. Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The re-opening was announced by WA State Parks on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

A list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the agency’s website, and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.

More info on Saltwater State Park is available here:

https://parks.state.wa.us/578/Saltwater

PARK FEATURES

Saltwater State Park is a 137-acre camping park featuring 1,445 feet of saltwater shoreline on Puget Sound, halfway between Tacoma and Seattle. The two cities jointly and literally buried a hatchet at the park during the 1926 park dedication as a symbol of the end of their mutual competition.

Automated pay station: This park is equipped with an automated pay station for visitors to purchase a one-day or annual Discover Pass.

Alcohol is allowed only in the campground by registered campers of legal age and in their campsite only. It is not allowed in any other area of the park.