The City of Des Moines announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 that – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – its Summer Concert Series has been suspended through the end of 2020.

The City of Des Moines Arts Commission has hosted the Summer Concert Series at the Des Moines Beach Park for a number of years. The concerts generally draw hundreds to thousands of participants to enjoy live music and the scenery that the Beach Park provides.

“We know that our community values the Arts and the social nature of these events, and the Concert Series provides both,” the city said in a statement. “Unfortunately, given the existing ban on large gatherings from Governor Inslee, as well as the Phased-In Reopening approach he recently outlined, events of this nature cannot proceed as they historically have for the foreseeable future. The City’s first priority is always the safety of our community, and with that in mind, the decision has been made to suspend the Concert Series for 2020.”

The Des Moines Arts Commission was created in 2006 by the City Council as a means to nourish art in the City. The Arts Commissioners, as volunteers, put a great deal of time and effort into planning on behalf of the Community. The City is grateful for the work of these dedicated volunteers and deeply sadden the pandemic has constrained their activities this year.

“During this pause, at the recommendation of the Commissioners, the City will be looking at ways to continue to serve the community with great artwork and support our local arts community, as well as ways to modernize the work of the Commission.”

It is anticipated the Commission will begin planning for the Summer Concert Series 2021 in the Fall of this year.

If you have an interest in the Arts and would like to join this creative and dynamic group, please fill out an application at www.desmoineswa.gov/293/Forms-Documents or call the City Clerk at 206-870-6519 for more information.