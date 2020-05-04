Longtime South King Media Columnist Cassidy Huff made a cameo appearance in John Krasinki’s “Some Good News” episode #6, during a segment about high school seniors graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassidy makes three appearances in the class valedictorian speech montage, starting at the 9:06 mark (and again at 9:50, and the ending message at 10:27):

Cassidy is a graduating senior at Mt. Rainier High School, as well as an accomplished singer and songwriter. In 2016, she was named “Citizen of the Year” by the City of Burien.

Watch the full 24+ minute video here.