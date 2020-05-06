A webinar focused on impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the local Hospitality & Tourism sector will be held this Friday, May 8, 2020.

This FREE online Zoom event – open to all – will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and will feature Katherine Kertzman, CEO of the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.

Presented by Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Southside Mitigation and Recovery Taskforce (SMART), this webinar will provide resources and insight for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.

This will be 50-minute webinar, with ample time for audience Q&A.

About SMART

The Southside Mitigation and Recovery Taskforce is administered by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce with cooperation and additional support from our partners, municipal collaborators, and regional agencies who will work to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces as we confront the human and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Industry leaders from all major sectors of our local economy, subject matter experts, and government agencies will convene (virtually) at least once a week from March 27 through August 28, 2020. These meetings will be a forum to share insight and information, guide decision making, and create multiple action plans with both public and private support that serve the direct needs of our communities.

WHAT: SMART Webinar on Hospitality & Tourism

WHEN: Friday, May 8, 2020: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Online via ZOOM

RSVP: Click below to register on ZOOM:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZgnUV3IpTUe5kfNkYuDymQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

COST: FREE!

QUESTIONS? For questions, email [email protected].