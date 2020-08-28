SPONSORED :

August 2020

It has been six months since the first COVID-19 death in the United States occured here in King County. What an extraordinarily challenging time it has been. The loss of life, economic devastation, and ever-changing state restrictions have disrupted all of our lives.

South King County has BY FAR the highest COVID-19 rates in King County — making worse existing inequalities.

That’s why this month, I’m urging us all to get back to the basics of staying safe, following public health directives, and asking for support if you need it.

Hand Washing

Control the spread. Washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a mask outside your home, and avoiding group gatherings and poorly ventilated spaces can all help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visit this FAQ page for more information.

COVID-19 Test

Get tested. If you have symptoms and you were exposed to someone confirmed to have the virus, call both your health care provider and the King County Novel Coronavirus Call Center at 206-477-397. Visit https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/care/testing/locations.aspx to find a testing site near you.

Phone

Reach out for help if you need it. Whether it’s for mental health support, housing assistance, help with financial needs, or to find the location of the nearest food bank, you can reach out to King County’s Crisis Connections Hotline by dialing 2-1-1 or texting your zip code to 811-211-9274.

While my staff and I are all working remotely, we are still available to serve you during the pandemic. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if I can be of any assistance.

Sincerely,

Dave

King County Councilmember

District 5