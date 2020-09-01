EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Self-care

By Andrea H. Reay

During the chaos of our current events, self-care is often the last thing on our minds. We’re too busy with everything going on in the world, in our community, and in our lives to focus on ourselves. However, times of stress and chaos are the exactly right time to turn our attention inward. As I often need to intentionally remind myself, you must take care of yourself before you can take care of anything (or anyone) else.

At the most fundamental level, self-care is about treating yourself, mentally and physically, with kindness and grace. That’s something we should all do every day for ourselves and everyone around us. Here are just a few self-care tips and tricks that everybody can benefit from:

Eat Regularly and Healthy – When we skip meals or don’t eat a balanced diet, our physical and mental health suffer. What’s phenomenal about living in the Southside, is that exciting and healthy restaurants that explore cuisine from all over the world can be found right here at home. Check out some of the Southside’s best restaurants in the Chamber Directory. Many local restaurants have prioritized food delivery and take away as well—watch our Keep Calm and Carry Out video for some ideas! And, with mental health in mind, don’t forget to treat yourself every once in a while. Many local non-profits have also prioritized food access and delivery to those in need. If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, please contact the Chamber and we can connect you to those community resources.

Get Exercise and Get Outside – Whether it’s getting out and exploring our local parks or simply doing some stretches at home, regular movement helps keep us healthy and happy. Get outside for that extra boost of vitamin D and enjoy some of our amazing green spaces while the weather is still good! Try visiting a park on the other side of town, like Angle Lake or Marine View Park. Take a walk on Seahurst Beach or the Des Moines Creek Trail. Take the bike out of the garage and explore the Interurban Trail and Fort Dent Park. Just get out there and get moving!

Get Enough Rest – Perhaps the most time consuming of our basic needs, getting a full 7 or more hours of sleep each night can be difficult. Do the best you can to maintain a consistent sleep schedule to keep both your mind and body well-rested and performing at your best whatever life throws at you.

Unplug – Whether it’s from social media, the news, or your email, try to create distance between you and your electronic devices. To give your brain a break from the onslaught of information, set a schedule or limit your screen time. Disconnect your accounts from your phone, log out, delete those apps, or something else to give you that well-deserved Internet break—even if it is just for a day or two.

Ask for Help If You Need It – King County has resources with Crisis Connections at 206-461-3222 or 1-866-427-4747, or visit www.CrisisConnections.org or check out the Chamber Directory for local mental health resources.

Take the time, take care, and be well.

This article was written by Andrea H. Reay, the President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. For more information about the Chamber, including a full list of member benefits and resources, please visit www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.