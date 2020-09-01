New sites in Renton and Auburn will bring additional free COVID-testing to south King County, where communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

New sites will open in Auburn on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and in Renton on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Here’s more from Public Health – Seattle & King County:

If you have symptoms, get tested early

Early testing is important to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to friends, family, and the community. It is important to get tested immediately if you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, nausea, or diarrhea.

We strongly encourage anyone seeking testing to pre-register at the websites below to save time and speed up the testing process.

Clients will not be charged for testing. Bring your insurance card and driver’s license if you have them. No one will be turned away if they do not have insurance or a driver’s license. Language interpretation available at testing sites.

Auburn site: Opening Sept. 1, 2020

2701 C St SW, Auburn, WA 98001 Located at the east side of the General Services Administration property along C St SW. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9:30am-4:30pm Register for appointments at the Auburn location.



Renton site: Opening Sept. 8, 2020

805 SW 10th Ave. Renton, 98057 Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Register for appointments at the Renton location (Registration for appointments at Renton opens on Sept. 5).



Testing location information for sites across King County is available at Public Health’s testing location webpage.

If you need help with registration, call the King County COVID-19 Call Center (open seven days a week, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.), at 206-477-3977.

Key partners come together

The new sites will be operated by HealthPoint in Renton and Puget Sound Regional Fire District in Auburn. City officials in Auburn and Renton have played important roles in getting the new locations up and running.

Two local labs, operated by UW Medicine and Atlas Genomics, will process the tests to ensure quick turnaround of results. Once a case is identified, contact tracers can work to find others who may have been exposed quickly, when people are more likely to be highly contagious.

The new sites will increase King County’s testing capacity by more than 1,500 tests per day.

“Closing the gaps in testing access has been a top priority for Public Health as we continue to see the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on communities of color and those living in south King County”, said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County.

If you have symptoms or test positive, stay home

If you test positive for COVID-19, it is important to isolate yourself from others for at least 10 days since your symptoms appeared and at least 24 hours since your symptoms ease and your temperature is normal without the assistance of fever-reducing medication.

King County isolation and quarantine sites are available to make it easier to get through a difficult situation and to reduce the risk of transmission for those who cannot safely isolate at home, such as for those living with a family member who is elderly or medically fragile, or people experiencing homelessness. Call the King County COVID-19 Call Center (206) 477-3977 to see if isolation and quarantine services are right for you.

WATCH: Media briefing announcing new testing sites in South King County featuring King County Executive Dow Constantine, Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health and community partners.