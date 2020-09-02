EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual SEA Airport Luncheon virtually this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Tune in on Facebook LIVE here at 11:30 a.m. to hear from Managing Director of the Airport’s Aviation Division Lance Lyttle or join through Zoom to be a part of the robust Q&A session following Mr. Lyttle’s presentation.

WHAT: SeaTac Airport Luncheon

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020: 11:30 a,m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom Webinar

REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8j0V-NPTSlS7D0SnhJTtIQ

We hope to “see” you there!

Special thanks to our sponsors: