As a Labor Day Weekend kick-off, the Food Pod will offer delicious treats at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market at the Marina this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

FEATURED TRUCK:

Pecos Pit BBQ will be the featured truck this week, spreading the joy of great BBQ, flavor and family to our lovely city.

As a BONUS, McDonalds will be offering FREE FRIES AT THE BEACH!

That’s right, you heard me…FREE McDonalds Fries just for you, and me, and everybody.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/315650203197079/