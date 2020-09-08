In the coming weeks, the City of Des Moines will be making some changes at the Redondo Parking Lot, the result of a collaborative effort between City staff and input from members of the Redondo community.

One of the more significant changes will be restricting the east portion of the parking lot for boat trailer parking only – no single vehicle parking will be permitted in this area of the lot. Signs and pavement markings will be installed soon. The City will also be changing the hours that the parking lot is open. Currently the lot is open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The City will be changing this to 5:00 a.m. until Dusk. This change will close the lot down as it gets dark in the evenings. Restrooms will be closing at the same time as the parking lot – 10 p.m. Modifications will also be made to the current parking restrictions on Redondo Way and Sound View Drive. Parking in these areas is currently allowed from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. At this time, there are no plans to change the hours, however, the City will be converting these areas to a TOW AWAY Zone. Cars parking in these areas between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. may be towed, if they do not have a permit. Staff will be working on the landscaping and trimming back some of the shrubbery that has become overgrown in order to enhance the esthetics and safety of the area.



The City will monitor conditions at the Redondo Parking Lot and continue to listen to the community in order to make additional modifications if those become necessary.