REMINDER : Boeing has recently announced they will be doing another wave of “workforce reduction” due to prolonged effects of COVID-19, and in an effort to prepare those who will have to make decisions about early retirement, Sunrise Financial Services will be hosting “Boeing VLO Basics” this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

This digital presentation – which starts at 11 a.m. – will serve as a crash course in the common questions and concerns surrounding the Boeing VLO options.

Many of our existing clients are or were Boeing employees and have relied on Janice to assess their financial circumstances and aid in making an educated decision. There are many important topics to consider, the most important of which being choosing the lump sum versus the company provided annuity, and there really is there is no blanket answer. We have found our advice is split down the middle with half the scenarios indicating the lump sum being more beneficial and the other half showing the “Boeing Pension Annuity” as the better choice.

In addition to the digital presentation outlining the basics, each attendee will receive:

The Boeing VLO FAQ Reference Sheet The Retirement Checklist A Complimentary Consultation with Financial Advisor Janice Hammond (available in -person or via Zoom meeting) Entered in raffle to win Sunrise Financial exclusive gift



This digital event will take place this Wednesday, Sept. 9 and is open to all interested parties. If you or anyone you know is a Boeing employee who may be included in the next wave of VLO offers, we highly encourage you tune-in and invite any Boeing employees who may need these resources.

WHAT: Boeing VLO Basics: Is now the right time for me?

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 @ 11 a.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom

REGISTER: Register for this meeting via Zoom by clicking below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIscuytqDMiHtDcLXuCR1rIkcLiJhrUs3Zf

Zoom Meeting ID: 861 5556 8844

Sunrise Financial Services is not affiliated with or endorsed by Boeing. Securities and advisory services offered through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS). Member FINRA/SIPC. A Registered Investment Advisor. Sunrise Financial Services is independent of MAS.