The Des Moines Legacy Foundation, whose mission is to promote parks, recreation, senior services and the arts in the Des Moines community, this week announced a “pause” for their 21st annual Bayside Brunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held every November since 1999 at Anthony’s Homeport in Des Moines, Bayside Brunch is the major fundraiser for providing programs, services and equipment to Des Moines youth and seniors. In 2020 alone, the foundation has purchased a new cargo van and freezer for the Des Moines Area Food Bank, provided $14,225 in funds for youth recreation scholarships through the city recreation department, held funds back in case of emergency meals for new clients with the Sound Generations Meals on Wheels program, purchased and donated fifty masks to Des Moines seniors and masks for the Des Moines Area Food Bank volunteers, provided $8,000 to YETI (Youth Experiential Training Institute) to be used as needed for outdoor adventures for low income youth and teens, allocated funds to build wheelchair ramps and repair decks for seniors in Des Moines and $2,000 for low income senior dental care through Grace Lutheran Church.

“Though we have to pause for this pandemic, it does not mean that our loyal brunch sponsors and guests cannot continue to contribute to the Des Moines Legacy Foundations’ support of youth, seniors, and families, as our foundation continues to meet the needs of these citizens through grants to organizations for critical programs and services in 2020,” said Sue Padden, Bayside Brunch coordinator and Des Moines Legacy board member. “We may not be able to host a FUN fundraiser for the needs of youth and seniors this year, but we can still accept tax deductible donations to support our mission.”

Bayside Brunch sponsor donations range from $100 to $2,000. Brunch tickets are $80 per person. Let’s not let the pandemic “pause” our care for the community and the opportunity to continue to support parks, recreation, senior services and the arts in the Des Moines community. Donations can be mailed to Des Moines Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 13582, Des Moines, WA, 98198 or made through PayPal under Donations on the Des Moines Legacy website, desmoineslegacy.org.

Because of You, we press on to meet the needs of the community with your generous support. For more information or questions please contact Sue Padden, [email protected], or by calling 206-755-8060.

Des Moines Legacy Foundation is a registered 501c3 with the State of Washington.