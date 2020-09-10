BAT Theatre’s second Shelter-in-place Season is off to an amazing start, with live performance readings of ‘Bold Grace‘ by Ashley Schalow on Zoom at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 26, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 and 27.

In this simply jaw-dropping one-woman performance, actor Anna Richardson brings 16th-century Irish pirate Grace O’Malley to life. The real Grace lived a very full life, including pirating up and down the Irish coast, leading an army of 200 loyal fighting men and her own fleet of ships, two marriages, four children (one born while Grace was at sea), and even a documented face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth I. Beginning with her first voyage with her father at the age of nine, Grace relives key points in her life until her death in 1603. Under the direction of Taylor Davis, Anna Richardson is so spellbinding as Grace you will swear you can feel the salt air on your face.

This show is suitable for ages 12-plus due to some adult language.

This is a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for BAT. Due to COVID-19, whether you give $1 or $10,000, BAT would love to see you at the show!

“Avast, me hearties! Pull up a barrel of rum, fire up Zoom and join BAT Theatre for an adventure.”

