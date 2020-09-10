The National Weather Service is warning that a super-massive body of smoke is moving over southwestern Washington, and it’s expected to hit the Puget Sound area this weekend.

Here is forecast model that shows “integrated smoke” or total smoke through a deep layer of the atmosphere. Notice the increase in concentration beginning late tonight and continuing into Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0XtH9rH2ru — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 10, 2020 With more smoke in our forecast, we’re sharing ways to keep indoor air clean on smoky days. Tips to keep potentially harmful particulates out of your home. 👉 https://t.co/Mt05mdzr6V#WaWILDFIRE #WAwx https://t.co/9PgLUzZJ8F — Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) September 10, 2020

This smoke from Oregon and California is expected to impact Western Washington, the Columbia Basin, and even Spokane as it moves overhead.

Not much smoke has mixed down to the surface yet, but smoke forecasts show Unhealthy or worse levels starting Thursday night, Sept. 10 on the Peninsula and then through the I-5 Corridor.

▶️Get supplies and create a box fan that filters the air around you. This video shows you how to make it:

Or, invest in a professional filtering device.

▶️Go shopping for any essentials today.

▶️If you don’t have to go out tomorrow, stay home.

▶️See air quality forecasts at http://wasmoke.blogspot.com

▶️More information to protect yourself from smoke at http://doh.wa.gov/smokefromfires