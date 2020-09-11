South King Fire and Rescue announced on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 that there has been a significant increase in arson in the south end, resulting in 28 cases this year alone.

Officials say that the total loss of property/value is estimated to be over $600,000, with the largest estimated loss of about $300,000 from an arson at an abandoned residential structure on July 22, 2020. There were no injuries reported at this particular fire and the structure was a complete loss.

Many other arson fires have occurred in dumpsters in the core of Federal Way.

South King Fire and Rescue says it has responded to several fires in the recent months and at each of these fires they partner with the King County Sheriff’s Fire/Arson Investigation Unit (KCSO) to determine origin and cause of the fire. In cases where the cause of the fire involves a crime such as arson, the investigation is taken over by the local police agency, in this case the Federal Way Police Department.

The three agencies are working together to investigate multiple arson fires in the Federal Way area, which include fires intentionally set at multiple unoccupied structures as well as dumpster fires in and around businesses and multi-family housing complexes.

Through these investigations, persons of interest and suspects have been identified and the suspect responsible for the intentional structure fires is currently in custody on an unrelated charge while detectives work with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to file felony charges.

POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP

Anyone with information pertaining to any of the recent arson fires is urged to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121 (non-emergency number), or tips can be submitted at 1-800-55-ARSON or on the www.arsonalarm.org website where community members are encouraged to come together and reduce the number of arson fires that occur, as well as, to assist in convicting those that have committed the crime.

Tips that result in successful prosecution could lead to awards up to $10,000.

While Federal Way PD is conducting their investigation for persons of interest, we at South King Fire and Rescue would like to provide some tips on how to protect yourselves, homes, and businesses:

FIRE PREVENTION TIPS FOR HOME

OUTSIDE:

Secure home and garage areas by locking doors and windows Clean up grasses, weeds, litter or anything that can burn from around buildings. Clear carport areas of all combustibles Locate dumpsters, recycle bins and yard waste containers at least five feet away from walls and roof eave lines. If possible, keep them in a secured area. Do not allow them to become overfilled Trim shrubbery from doors and windows to improve visibility Install motion-sensor exterior lights or consider leaving lights on



INSIDE:

Test smoke alarms to ensure they are working Have a fire escape plan for all family members and be sure it includes knowing all the exits and an outside meeting place If you have a fire extinguisher, know where it is located and how to use it



FIRE PREVENTION TIPS FOR BUSINESSES/BUILDINGS

OUTSIDE:

Secure business and garage areas by locking doors and windows Clean up wastepaper, grasses, weeds, litter or anything that can burn from around buildings Do not allow dumpsters to become overfilled. Locate dumpsters and containers at least five feet away from walls and roof eave lines. Use only metal or metal-lined receptacles Contact Waste Management regarding locks on commercial dumpsters or keep in secured area Trim shrubbery from doors and windows to improve visibility Install motion-sensor exterior lights



ADDITIONAL TIPS FOR CONSTRUCTION SITES:

Secure security fencing at construction sites Store solvents, fuels and tools in a locked storage container or remove them from the job site when you are not using them Remove trash and debris from the job site Try not to store excess materials on the job site Secure doors and windows on structures when crews are not actively working on the property



INSIDE: