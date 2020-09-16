The annual Community Salmon Investigation (CSI) Volunteer Training & Workshop will start on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

At this free workshop, you’ll learn fish identification, survey techniques and routes, and meet other surveyors.

Anyone who is interested in joining a survey team, or doing an occasional survey should attend.

Teams of 2-4 people will be assigned to a certain day of the week, and will be responsible for at least two people surveying on that day each week.

For the surveys, starting Oct. 5, volunteers generally provide their own rain gear and wading boots – hip or chest waders.

“How many adult salmon return to Miller and Walker Creeks in Burien, Normandy Park, and SeaTac each year? How many coho salmon are dying from polluted water before they have a chance to spawn?”

If you are interested, please contact Matt Goehring ([email protected] or 206-263-6826) or click this link to Sign Up. When you do, please be ready with this information:

What day(s) of the week are you available? Would you like to survey every week? Or every other week? Do you have family or friends who will be on your survey team? Will you attend the survey training on October 1, 6-7 p.m.?



COVID Guidance: Surveys protocols have been modified to ensure compliance with state and local guidelines. All surveys completed outdoors, in teams of 2-3, while maintaining social distancing.

For more information, see the CSI web page.

This project is a joint effort of the City of Normandy Park, the City of Burien, the City of SeaTac, King County, the Port of Seattle, and the Miller and Walker Creeks Stewardship program.

