Boeing has recently announced another wave of “workforce reduction” due to prolonged effects of COVID-19. Voluntary Layoff decisions are complete and Involuntary Layoffs will be announced at the end of September.

Regardless of the specifics of your layoff, Sunrise Financial Services is here to help prepare those of you who have decisions to make about retirement. We are hosting this digital presentation to serve as a crash course in the common questions and concerns surrounding retirement from The Boeing Company.

Many of our existing clients are or were Boeing employees and have relied on Janice to assess their financial circumstances and aid in making an educated decision. There are many important topics to consider, the most important of which – choosing the lump sum versus the company provided annuity, and there really is no blanket answer. We have found our advice is split down the middle with half the scenarios indicating the lump sum being more beneficial and the other half showing the “Boeing Pension Annuity” as the better choice.

In addition to the digital presentation outlining the basics, each attendee will receive:

The Boeing Retirement FAQ Reference Sheet The Retirement Checklist A Complimentary Consultation with Financial Advisor Janice Hammond (available in -person or via Zoom meeting) Raffle entry to win a Sunrise Financial giftbag



This digital event will take place Wednesday, October 7th and is open to all interested parties. If you or anyone you know is a Boeing employee who may be included in the next wave of layoffs or also nearing retirement age, we highly encourage you to tune-in and invite any Boeing employees who may need these resources.

Event details:

WHAT: Navigating Boeing Lay-offs: Am I ready to retire? WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 7 @ 11 a.m. WHERE: Zoom LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZ0rdeyopz4tGtTh46gU34PFYa5Tq3 GPqcgs ZOOM MEETING ID #: 896 2509 5700