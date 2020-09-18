Free in-person event at SEA Airport
Health Insurance Enrollment Fair
Join Public Health-Seattle & King County and Port Jobs at this Health Insurance Enrollment Fair for airport workers, former airport workers, their families and airport communities.
You can:
- Get free in-person assistance to help you enroll in an affordable health insurance plan
- Talk with certified Navigators who speak multiple languages – including Spanish, Amharic, etc.
- Get your health insurance questions answered
- See if you qualify for ORCA LIFT and save money on your bus fare ($10 pre-loaded if you qualify)
Get a $25 gift card for attending!
Have you lost your job and need health insurance coverage?
Confused by your health insurance options?
“WE CAN HELP!”
WHEN: Four upcoming events:
- Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Thursday, October 29, 2020
- Thursday, November 19, 2020
- Thursday, December 17, 2020
All held between 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Airport Jobs office Sea-Tac Airport; Mezzanine level, Room 6626
MASKS & SAFE DISTANCING REQUIRED. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one.
MORE INFO: Contact Airport Jobs at 206-787-750 or visit: www.portjobs.org
