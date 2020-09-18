Free in-person event at SEA Airport

Health Insurance Enrollment Fair

Join Public Health-Seattle & King County and Port Jobs at this Health Insurance Enrollment Fair for airport workers, former airport workers, their families and airport communities.

You can:

Get free in-person assistance to help you enroll in an affordable health insurance plan Talk with certified Navigators who speak multiple languages – including Spanish, Amharic, etc. Get your health insurance questions answered See if you qualify for ORCA LIFT and save money on your bus fare ($10 pre-loaded if you qualify)



Get a $25 gift card for attending!

Have you lost your job and need health insurance coverage?

Confused by your health insurance options?

“WE CAN HELP!”