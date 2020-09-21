A FREE face mask giveaway event will be held at the Safeway stores located in Des Moines this Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Masks will be given out at both local Safeway stores from 1 – 4 p.m. on different days:

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020: 21401 Pac. Hwy. S. Friday, Sept. 25: 27035 Pacific Hwy S (Redondo Square)



King County Executive Office is providing reusable masks to all cities in King County.

Masks will be available while supplies last, and quantities limited to two per household member.

INFO: For additional information please contact Shannon Kirchberg at [email protected]